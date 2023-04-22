Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.02.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

