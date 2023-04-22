Ignite Planners LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.33 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

