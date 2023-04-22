Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FBRT opened at $12.45 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 82.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -171.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

