Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 55,159 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,159 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after buying an additional 593,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $71.68 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

