Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 438.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,977 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $128.21 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $227.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

