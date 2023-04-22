Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 89,226 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $66.78 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

