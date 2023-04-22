Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

PEG opened at $64.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

