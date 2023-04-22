Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 266.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $459.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.79 and its 200-day moving average is $439.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.