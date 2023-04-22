Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.56 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

BKNG stock opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,539.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

