Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.76 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Clorox worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of CLX opened at $165.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

