Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $120.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

