Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %
Paychex stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $139.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
