Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

Paychex stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $139.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.