Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 154,096 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,096 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,241 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.31 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

