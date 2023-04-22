Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,047 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.52 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

