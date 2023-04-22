Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,866 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

NYSE PEAK opened at $21.13 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

