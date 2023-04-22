Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,298 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.7 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

