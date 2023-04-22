Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,817 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 556,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $90.11.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

