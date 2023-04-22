Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 863,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Immuneering by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 577,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 498,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after buying an additional 407,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Immuneering by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 99,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Immuneering by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 67,667 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $302.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immuneering Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on IMRX. Morgan Stanley raised Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

