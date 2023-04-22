Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Chardan Capital

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.35. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Immuneering Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Immuneering by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immuneering by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.