Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Chardan Capital

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Immuneering Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.35. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
