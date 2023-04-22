Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Sells $51,841.65 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Immunovant Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of IMVT opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.24.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.91.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
