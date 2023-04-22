Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,950.39

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,950.39 ($24.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,938.50 ($23.99). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,939.50 ($24.00), with a volume of 2,314,730 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,993 ($24.66) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,251.14 ($27.86).

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,948.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,023.16.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a GBX 49.31 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 8,545.45%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

