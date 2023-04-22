Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.64%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Further Reading

