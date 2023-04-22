INCA Investments LLC Grows Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192,771 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,404 shares during the period. Banco Santander-Chile comprises approximately 15.0% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $34,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after buying an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 854.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 274,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,965,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,973,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 651,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $527.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.2511 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.