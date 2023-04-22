IndiGG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,045.22 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $49,045.22 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

