Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,618 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Infosys worth $58,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

