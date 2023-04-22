Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) vs. DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Financial Contrast

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Innodata and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.27%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Innodata.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Innodata has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innodata and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $79.00 million 2.98 -$11.94 million ($0.43) -19.95 DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.23 -$233.98 million ($4.72) -1.69

Innodata has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoubleDown Interactive. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -15.11% -57.97% -23.79% DoubleDown Interactive -72.88% 2.90% 2.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innodata beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The company was founded by Todd H. Solomon in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

