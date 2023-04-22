Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 5.2 %
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.94.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
