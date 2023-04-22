Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.25. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Input Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

About Input Capital

(Get Rating)

SSC Security Services Corp. provides physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company was founded by Douglas Allan Emsley, Brad Farquhar, and Gord A. Nystuen in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.