Insider Buying: Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Insider Acquires £12,050 in Stock

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) insider Jasper Judd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($14.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,050 ($14,911.52).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Price Performance

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($14.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 28.99 and a quick ratio of 15.84. The stock has a market cap of £142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,230.95. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,072.61 ($13.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.52).

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

