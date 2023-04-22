Insider Buying: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Redmile Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 2,063,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,985. The company has a market cap of $610.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,207,000 after buying an additional 182,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also

