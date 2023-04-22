Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $18,625,959.13 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

