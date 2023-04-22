Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $24,528.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Brian Birchler sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $24,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

