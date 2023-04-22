Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $32,241.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile



John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Stories

