Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells $209,550.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,054,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.17. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Articles

