Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 275,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

