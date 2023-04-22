Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 275,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
