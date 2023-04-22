Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 12,500 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharecare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.02.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

