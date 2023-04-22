Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of IFS opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $395.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.