Internet Computer 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $51.27 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.56 or 0.00020341 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $51.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00062028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001322 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,961,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,957,478 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

