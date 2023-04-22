Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $5.57 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00020161 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $37.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00062560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,962,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,958,596 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

