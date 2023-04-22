Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 961,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 415,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $409.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.64%.

IVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

