Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $156.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.