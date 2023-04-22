Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $156.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.