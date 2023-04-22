IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 18,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in IonQ in the third quarter worth $21,448,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after buying an additional 1,037,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ Price Performance

About IonQ

NYSE IONQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 2,345,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,732. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.92.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

