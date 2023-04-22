iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.49

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and traded as high as $21.25. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 3,775 shares changing hands.

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.93% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

