iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Shares Down 1.9%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40. 236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.72% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

