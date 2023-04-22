IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23. 262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $388.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

Institutional Trading of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

