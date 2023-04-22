IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Position Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRadimed by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $402,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,456,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $368,943.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,416,536.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $402,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,456,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,987. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRadimed Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRMD shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. Analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

