Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,410,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 15,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 177,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 120,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. 971,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

