Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 289,712 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 84.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 324,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 149,233 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,333,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $5.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,278. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.