Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.35. 1,667,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $120.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

