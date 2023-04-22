iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.23 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

